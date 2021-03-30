Unanet

NOAA, Orsted Wind Power Announce Data Sharing Agreement

Matthew Nelson March 30, 2021 News

NOAA, Orsted Wind Power Announce Data Sharing Agreement
NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has launched a data sharing partnership with Orsted Wind Power's North American segment that will cover physical and biological information gathered from Orsted-leased waters.

NOAA said Monday the wind farm developer will share data such as physical oceanography, biological communities, air quality and water currents under the memorandum of agreement.

NOAA will also send publicly available data to the company in a move to ensure the sustainment, maintenance and deployment of ocean-renewable energy infrastructure and technologies.

The partnership seeks to help NOAA carry out efforts in various areas such as weather readiness, climate adaptation and mitigation by addressing Orsted's ocean mapping and observation gaps.

"Our ocean, coastal, and great Lakes resources are critical to national security and well-being, and NOAA is pleased to work with willing partners to understand and maximize the potential of these national assets," said Ben Friedman, acting administrator of NOAA.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

General Atomics

General Atomics-Led Facility Unveils Compact Tokamak Concept for Nuclear Fusion Energy

The General Atomics-managed DIII-D National Fusion Facility has developed a compact nuclear reactor design as part of efforts to support commercial nuclear fusion initiatives. The DIII-D facility’s Compact Advanced Tokamak concept builds on the high-performance computing activities of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and well as the DIII-D team’s plasma physics research work, General Atomics said Monday.

Austal USA

Austal USA Commences Construction of Shipbuilding Facility in Alabama

Austal USA broke ground on the site of a planned shipbuilding facility in Mobile, Alabama that will manufacture steel vessels for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard. The steel shipbuilding facility, whose groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, will add to Austal USA's aluminum construction operations and accommodate lean manufacturing processes, the company said Monday.

Army notice for software sources

Army Seeks Logistics Support Tool for Limited Connectivity Operational Areas

The U.S. Army is seeking providers of software that could help military logistics personnel to manage tasks from a web-based platform when operating in areas with limited or no connectivity, according to a sources sought notice posted on SAM .gov.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved