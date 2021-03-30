NOAA, Orsted Wind Power Announce Data Sharing Agreement

NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has launched a data sharing partnership with Orsted Wind Power's North American segment that will cover physical and biological information gathered from Orsted-leased waters.

NOAA said Monday the wind farm developer will share data such as physical oceanography, biological communities, air quality and water currents under the memorandum of agreement.

NOAA will also send publicly available data to the company in a move to ensure the sustainment, maintenance and deployment of ocean-renewable energy infrastructure and technologies.

The partnership seeks to help NOAA carry out efforts in various areas such as weather readiness, climate adaptation and mitigation by addressing Orsted's ocean mapping and observation gaps.

"Our ocean, coastal, and great Lakes resources are critical to national security and well-being, and NOAA is pleased to work with willing partners to understand and maximize the potential of these national assets," said Ben Friedman, acting administrator of NOAA.