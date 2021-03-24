Unanet

Nokia to Market ClearWorld Smart Poles to Military, Local Government Customers

Matthew Nelson March 24, 2021 News, Technology

Nokia has entered into an agreement with ClearWorld to offer the latter's smart poles to U.S. military installations and cities.

ClearWorld seeks to enable utility operating and maintenance savings through the use of its solar-wrapped poles, which are designed to operate as backup power sources and maintain network connectivity amid natural disasters and outages, Nokia said Tuesday.

The smart poles also feature internet of things capabilities such as video analytics and can work with gigabit-capable passive optical networks and Nokia's 4G and 5G radios.

Larry Tittle, founder and CEO of ClearWorld, said the partnership could enable the implementation of internet access, smart city lighting, crime detection and real-time monitoring capabilities into various communities.

Headquartered in Metairie, Louisiana, ClearWorld offers off and on-grid solar LED lighting technologies for sidewalks, roadways, apartments, universities, corporate parking lots, retail establishments, government institutions and condominium complexes.

