Unanet

Northrop BuildIing ‘Sky Viper’ Chain Gun for Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft

Jane Edwards March 12, 2021 News, Technology

Northrop BuildIing ‘Sky Viper’ Chain Gun for Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft
Northrop Sky Viper cannon

Northrop Grumman is working on a new 20mm cannon, called the Sky Viper, for the U.S. Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, Military .com reported Thursday.

Quinn Canole, director of the guns operating unit at Northrop, said the company is building the cannon, which completed the service’s initial design reviews, under a rapid prototyping agreement with the Army Development Command Armament Center.

Canole noted that the company has used a nonfiring prototype to carry out functional testing and is developing the first production prototype, which will move into live-fire assessment either in late spring or early summer once Northrop brings the weapon system to the service for additional testing.

"One of our core focuses is really on accuracy of the weapon and how it gets controlled," Canole said.

The director added that the Sky Viper will be similar to the M230 30mm chain gun aboard the AH-64 Apache helicopter but will come with a higher firing rate to improve its accuracy.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Satellogic

Satellogic Engages With Space Organizations to Promote Geospatial Intelligence Applications

Satellogic has been named to several space-focused organizations in support of the company's effort to promote geospatial intelligence standards and applications in government and national security efforts. The company said Thursday it will work with the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation and the Intelligence and National Security Alliance to bolster the use of GEOINT in defense and intelligence areas.

NAVSEA

NAVSEA to Hold Tech Competition Focused on Cybersecurity, Data, 3D Manufacturing

Naval Sea Systems Command will conduct a virtual competition that seeks to present teams of cyber and technology professionals with challenges faced by the U.S. Navy.

Skydio drone

Axon to Offer Skydio Drones to Law Enforcement, First Responders

Axon will market Skydio-made autonomous drones to the U.S. public safety and law enforcement communities under a new partnership. Axon said Thursday it will also integrate its drone video, digital evidence management and real-time operation platforms, named Axon Air, Axon Evidence and Axon Respond, respectively.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved