Unanet

Northrop Maintains Army’s Air & Missile Defense Hardware for Future Test

Nichols Martin March 24, 2021 News, Technology

Northrop Maintains Army’s Air & Missile Defense Hardware for Future Test
IBCS Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman has concluded an effort to refresh and refurbish the hardware of a missile defense system for the U.S. Army in preparation for its initial operational test and evaluation.

The company said Tuesday it performed this work for major end items of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System or IBCS, including integrated fire control network relays, integrated collaborative environments and engagement operations centers.

The hardware refresh helps the IBCS recover from the weapon's limited user test in 2020 at the White Sands Missile Range, where its MEIs were exposed to harsh desert climate.

Northrop inspected the system's major end items for issues and identified the parts that needed replacements. The repaired items then underwent a reassessment in preparation for IBCS' IOT&E.

The upcoming test will assess the system's performance in realistic operational conditions and inform a decision by the service branch and the Department of Defense on the weapon's initial operational capability.

Kenn Todorov, vice president and general manager for combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop, said the company's Huntsville Manufacturing Center houses the expertise needed to refine the IBCS MEIs for the Army's next test with the system.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Sentar

Sentar to Pursue C4I Engineering, Technical Support Orders via Potential $100M Navy IDIQ

Sentar will compete to provide technical and engineering support for U.S. Navy information warfare systems through a potential six-year, $99.8 million contract vehicle. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific awarded Sentar a position on the multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covering services to help the service branch engineer command, control, communications, computers and intelligence platforms, the company said.

Cubic

Army Taps Cubic Nuvotronics to Make Surrogate Payload for Satcoms

Nuvotronics, a business within Cubic's mission and performance solutions segment, has received a contract from the U.S. Army to produce a surrogate payload that could substitute for a satellite communication in satcom-denied scenarios. The contractor said Tuesday it will develop a high-altitude balloon payload that could enable contingency communications and support Wideband Global Satellites surrogate operations during electronic or kinetic attacks.

Joshua Cornutt CTO ORock Technologies

Cloud Services Professional Joshua Cornutt Named CTO at ORock Technologies

Joshua Cornutt, an industry veteran with more than 10 years of cloud implementation and virtualization experience, has been appointed as chief technology officer at Reston, Virginia-based hybrid cloud services company ORock Technologies. ORock said Tuesday Cornutt will oversee the company's product development functions and technology delivery to federal and commercial customers.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved