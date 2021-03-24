Northrop Maintains Army’s Air & Missile Defense Hardware for Future Test

IBCS Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman has concluded an effort to refresh and refurbish the hardware of a missile defense system for the U.S. Army in preparation for its initial operational test and evaluation.

The company said Tuesday it performed this work for major end items of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System or IBCS, including integrated fire control network relays, integrated collaborative environments and engagement operations centers.

The hardware refresh helps the IBCS recover from the weapon's limited user test in 2020 at the White Sands Missile Range, where its MEIs were exposed to harsh desert climate.

Northrop inspected the system's major end items for issues and identified the parts that needed replacements. The repaired items then underwent a reassessment in preparation for IBCS' IOT&E.

The upcoming test will assess the system's performance in realistic operational conditions and inform a decision by the service branch and the Department of Defense on the weapon's initial operational capability.

Kenn Todorov, vice president and general manager for combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop, said the company's Huntsville Manufacturing Center houses the expertise needed to refine the IBCS MEIs for the Army's next test with the system.