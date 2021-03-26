Novetta CEO Tiffanny Gates Chosen to 2021 Wash100 for Continued Analytics Portfolio Expansion, Military Veterans Employment

Tiffanny Gates President

Executive Mosaic is pleased to unveil Tiffanny Gates, president and CEO of Novetta, as a recipient of the 2021 Wash100 Award for driving company growth through its expansion of analytics capabilities for the government sector and its programs to support military transition into the civilian workplace.

This represents the third consecutive Wash100 selection for Gates. Novetta has seen its topline revenue and employee base grow by more than 50 percent since her promotion to the chief executive post in March 2017.

She joined Novetta in early 2016 as federal division president after her stint as vice president of cyber strategies at the former Raytheon’s Blackbird Technologies division. She established Emerging Technologies Group in 2000 and joined ManTech in 2008 when the latter acquired her cyber business.

Previously, Gates offered an optimistic business forecast for 2020 after the McLean, Virginia-based analytics technology contractor reported $724 million in contracts during 2019 or year-over-year growth of 68 percent.

Novetta, a portfolio company of Carlyle Group, added new data analytics, software engineering and technology offerings for the national security segment through the acquisition of Annapolis, Maryland-based WaveStrike in June 2020.

“Combining our complementary capabilities and talented teams mean stronger support for our customers,” Gates said at the time. “The synergy between our programs positions us for larger-scale opportunities and reinforces us as a top destination for technical talent.” division.

Baird served as WaveStrike’s exclusive financial adviser on the transaction that also transformed the latter into Novetta’s analytic capabilities division.

In Sept. 2020, a partnership between Novetta and the identities activities branch in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s technical services field office won the FedID Best Technical Advancement Award for developing a fingerprint card scanning platform that works to process biometric data and analyze digital images against government databases or watchlists.

Novetta said the RISER program allows the departments of State and Justice and the Customs and Border Protection agency to provide fingerprint collection assistance to the global law enforcement community.

The company also received the Department of Labor’s HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award for the third straight year for continued mentorship and leadership coaching support to military veterans.

Gates the DOL recognition “recognizes our commitment to hiring veterans and helping the nearly 33% of our workforce who are veterans develop meaningful, long-term careers.”

Novetta supports the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge Program, the Microsoft Software and Systems Academy and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes initiative for service members seeking employment in the private sector.

Novetta recently hired Todd Massengill, a retired U.S. Army colonel with 28 years of military experience, as vice president of emerging technologies within the information exploitation division where he will drive analytics, cyber, cloud and software development offerings for the defense and intelligence sectors.

“I’m looking forward to seeing his leadership inspire creative technical solutions and drive business growth,” Gates said of Massengill’s appointment.

Executive Mosaic offers its congratulations to Tiffanny Gates and the Novetta team for their selection to receive the 2021 Wash100 award.

