Novetta Names SVPs to Lead Tech Portfolio, Info Exploitation Division; Tiffanny Gates Quoted

Novetta

TYSONS CORNER, VA, March 3, 2021 — Michael Thieme, a two-decade Novetta veteran, has elevated to senior vice president and chief technology officer with responsibility for the company's product development, research and development functions, GovCon Wire reported Feb. 19.

Novetta also promoted Kevin Heald from VP of the information exploitation division to SVP for the same unit that provides enterprise solutions and emerging technologies to defense, law enforcement and intelligence customers.

Tiffanny Gates, president and CEO of Novetta and a 2021 Wash100 awardee, said the company looks to grow its product portfolio by aligning technology investments under Thieme's leadership.

She added that Heald played a key role in the company's recent contract wins and expansion in San Antonio.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.