Novetta Names SVPs to Lead Tech Portfolio, Info Exploitation Division; Tiffanny Gates Quoted

March 3, 2021

TYSONS CORNER, VA, March 3, 2021 — Michael Thieme, a two-decade Novetta veteran, has elevated to senior vice president and chief technology officer with responsibility for the company's product development, research and development functions, GovCon Wire reported Feb. 19.

Novetta also promoted Kevin Heald from VP of the information exploitation division to SVP for the same unit that provides enterprise solutions and emerging technologies to defense, law enforcement and intelligence customers.

Tiffanny Gates, president and CEO of Novetta and a 2021 Wash100 awardee, said the company looks to grow its product portfolio by aligning technology investments under Thieme's leadership.

She added that Heald played a key role in the company's recent contract wins and expansion in San Antonio.

