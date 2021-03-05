Novetta to Support Military Service Members as DOD SkillBridge Program Authorized Organization

Novetta

Novetta has been designated as an authorized organization under the Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge Program to train and hire transitioning U.S. military service members, the company reported on Friday.

"Our nation's heroes have the values and skills that make exceptional employees to support our customer missions," said Joe Zuliani, vice president of mission integration – special operations forces at Novetta and a retired U.S. Navy officer. "Through the program, we have hired top military talent to support our Joint Special Operations Command customer and develop leading-edge technology for the warfighter."

As an authorized SkillBridge organization, the company will provide service members with civilian work experience before military separation. U.S. military members can apply for an 8-24 week fellowship during the final 180 days of active-duty obligated service.

"In 2019, I was a junior-level developer in the U.S. Air Force. After participating in Novetta's SkillBridge program, I am now a technical lead in the Cyber Defense & Enablement division," said Justin Schwinn , security researcher at Novetta. "The program was an ideal opportunity to find a civilian role at a company with the same mission focus I supported in the military."

Novetta has a long history of supporting veterans and service members. It received its third Hire Vets Gold Medallion Award from the Department of Labor in November 2020 for its efforts in recruitment, professional development and retention of U.S. service members and veterans.

The company offers NovettaVETS, a veteran-focused program that supports veteran staff as they transition from the military to the civilian workforce. The initiative provides mentorship and leadership coaching through dedicated human resources personnel.

NovettaVETS advocates for internal awareness of veteran concerns. During the program's annual summit, the company recognizes and thanks veteran employees, as well as raises funds to support veteran charities.