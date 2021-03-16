Unanet

Omnispace Tests Device-to-Satellite 5G Communications for Navy, Marine Corps

Nichols Martin March 16, 2021 News, Technology

Omnispace has demonstrated connectivity between 5G devices and satellites for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

The company said Monday it tested the new satellite-based 5G with the National Security Innovation Network, a group that brings industry, academia and military together to address defense challenges via new technology.

A group of 5G devices transmitted communications and data to Omnispace's satellite via LinQuest's Virginia-based facility.

NSIN tapped Omnispace in 2020 for the initial development of a technology related to Verizon's Living Lab, a testing platform for 5G technologies.

Campbell Marshall, vice president of government and international markets at Omnispace, said the company's S-band spectrum powers a non-terrestrial network technology that would facilitate device-to-satellite 5G communications.

"Omnispace is honored to have been selected to work with the U.S. Navy and Marines to demonstrate 5G capability from space," he said.

