Paradyme Management Secures Seat on DIA’s $12.6B SITE III Contract for IT Services

William McCormick March 25, 2021 Contract Awards, Press Releases, Technology

Paradyme Management

Paradyme Management said Thursday the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has awarded the company a spot on a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract worth potentially $12.6 billion over a ten-year period.

Under the Solutions for Information Technology Enterprise III (SITE III) contact vehicle, Paradyme will compete to provide information technology (IT) and technical support for DIA and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

“Paradyme has a proven track-record of delivering digital transformation and IT solutions to the federal government. We are pleased to be awarded our first prime contract vehicle to support the intelligence community. Our team looks forward to this opportunity to bring our expertise to the DIA and NGA,” said Jack Ginsburg, chief operating officer atParadyme.

The SITE III contract covers IT services, such as infrastructure development and sustainment, cybersecurity, applications development, network and systems engineering, enterprise computing and managed cloud services.

Paradyme is one of multiple small and large companies that the DIA awarded positions on SITE III contract. Parsons was also awarded a potential billion-dollar contract to provide IT services through the IDIQ.

About Paradyme Management Inc.

Paradyme Management, based in Tysons Corner, Virginia and Greenbelt, Maryland, is a rapidly growing government technology leader. Paradyme helps customers tackle the toughest challenges facing the federal government today. The company specializes in Agile Software Development, DevSecOps, Human-Centered Design (UX/UI), AI/ML, RPA, ERP Software Implementation, Cloud Engineering and Enterprise Integration. The Paradyme team is committed to listening closely to customers to understand needs and develop effective and efficient solutions that deliver strong value. Paradyme’s award-winning culture sets it apart through its team’s deep commitment to service and collaboration.

