Perspecta Secures $202M DISA Contract for Global Content Delivery Services II Program; Jeff Bohling Quoted

Jeff Bohling SVP Perspecta

Perspecta has received a follow-on award from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide technical services in support of its Global Content Delivery Services (GCDS) II program. The single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) and firm-fixed-price agreement has a ceiling value of $201.5 million and includes a three-year base and three one-year option years, the company said Thursday.

"The global reach of the [ Department of Defense ] means it must have the most secure, reliable and rapid capability for delivering content anywhere. This award is a testament to our strong performance on the GCDS I program," said Jeff Bohling , senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's defense group.

Perspecta was the prime contractor for the GCDS I program, working with DISA in expanding the Defense Information Systems Network. The company was tapped for the initial program in 2006 and won the recomplete contract in 2014.

The GCDS II contract award will require Perspecta to continue its work managing the content-related services used by all military services, combatant commands and DOD agencies. Under GCDS II program, Perspecta will provide network storage, streaming, secure content delivery, web application availability, single sign-on and related services.

“We look forward to expanding the value we provide to our DISA customer by augmenting our core services with user experience and modernization enhancements to maintain DOD's information superiority," concluded Bohling.