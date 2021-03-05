PSI Opens New Facility in Florida for Collaborative Tech Development

PSI

Planned Systems International has established a new Valparaiso, Florida-based collaborative facility where the company plans to offer hands-on prototype production, engineering, agile software development and cloud services.

The company said Thursday the PSI Innovation Facility will house 3D printing and traditional fabrication technologies to help partners and customers learn about and develop prototypes.

PSI aims for the new facility to serve as a one-stop source for a wide range of services. The company will run the facility's activities with DevSecOps, an approach that distributes efforts across development, security and operations from the ground up.

Terry Lin, CEO of PSI, said the facility is intended to help customers address current challenges through offerings that resulted from combining “technologies and creative thinking.”

“The facility will provide a path for the future expansion of PSI’s lines of business and create opportunities for collaboration between our people, clients and partners,” he added.