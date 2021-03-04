Research Support Services Books $78M CDC Contract for Cognitive Interviewing Studies

Research Support Services

Illinois-based company Research Support Services has secured a $78.4 million contract to perform cognitive interviewing studies in support of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research effort, FedHealthIT reported Wednesday.

CDC received two offers for the Collaborating Center for Questionnaire Design and Evaluation Research contract via a small business-set-aside competition on the Beta SAM website.

Contract work is slated to run for 54 months.

CCQDER supports the CDC, National Center for Health Statistics and other Department of Health and Human Services surveys by performing question evaluation and development studies.

Founded in 1996, Research Support Services performs quantitative and qualitative studies in the areas of health, policy and social sciences. The company also conducts multicultural research projects on immigrant and minority communities.