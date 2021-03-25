Unanet

Satellite Data Services Company SpaceLink Opens Virginia HQ

Nichols Martin March 25, 2021 News

Satellite Data Services Company SpaceLink Opens Virginia HQ
SpaceLink

SpaceLink has stood up a new headquarters office in Tysons Corner, Virginia, as the company works to develop a medium-Earth orbit space relay network that is meant to provide customers with secure and high-bandwidth communications between their spacecraft in low-Earth orbit and the ground operations.

The northern location in Virginia allows the office to serve as a hub that supports a wide range of spacecraft operators, David Bettinger, CEO of SpaceLink, said in a statement published Wednesday.

The relay network is intended to extend communications from the U.S. Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System in support of commercial space stations, satellite service providers and Earth observation efforts.

SpaceLink, a subsidiary of Australia-based Electro Optic Systems, also operates at locations in California and Alabama.

In January, SpaceLink appointed four space industry veterans to chief leadership roles at the satellite data relay system company. Satellite and network engineering professionals are also sought by SpaceLink as part of its continuous effort to build its team.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Unveils New Suite of Information Security Products

General Dynamics' mission systems business will offer a new line of products designed to help users securely access and handle sensitive information. The truMLS product suite consists of software and other tools that allow users to maintain security while accessing and sharing content across different classification levels, General Dynamics Missions Systems said Wednesday.

GMSI

Former High Velocity Services President Michael Schaefer Appointed GMSI EVP

Michael Schaefer, formerly president of High Velocity Services and a U.S. Navy veteran, has joined Dinocrates Group's Global Management Systems Inc. subsidiary as an executive vice president. The more than two-decade industry veteran will oversee GMSI's operations, growth and strategic efforts in his new position, the company said Tuesday.

Dede Dascalu CEO Applied Insight

Applied Insight Includes Azure Government Region to Cloud Emulation Services; Dede Dascalu Quoted

Applied Insight has enabled its emulation cloud product to support Microsoft’s Azure Government Secret cloud region to help software vendors develop cloud-native tools in line with government security requirements. Applied Insight said Wednesday its SHIFT platform now emulates Microsoft's cloud environment designed for government clients' data and workloads that have been designated as secret.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved