Satellite Data Services Company SpaceLink Opens Virginia HQ

SpaceLink

SpaceLink has stood up a new headquarters office in Tysons Corner, Virginia, as the company works to develop a medium-Earth orbit space relay network that is meant to provide customers with secure and high-bandwidth communications between their spacecraft in low-Earth orbit and the ground operations.

The northern location in Virginia allows the office to serve as a hub that supports a wide range of spacecraft operators, David Bettinger, CEO of SpaceLink, said in a statement published Wednesday.

The relay network is intended to extend communications from the U.S. Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System in support of commercial space stations, satellite service providers and Earth observation efforts.

SpaceLink, a subsidiary of Australia-based Electro Optic Systems, also operates at locations in California and Alabama.

In January, SpaceLink appointed four space industry veterans to chief leadership roles at the satellite data relay system company. Satellite and network engineering professionals are also sought by SpaceLink as part of its continuous effort to build its team.