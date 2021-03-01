Unanet

Satellite Industry Vet Nicole Robinson Named President of Ursa Space Systems

Nichols Martin March 1, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Nicole Robinson, former senior vice president of global government at the networks segment of satellite company SES, has joined Ursa Space Systems to serve as president.

She will help Ursa Space CEO Adam Maher expand company offerings across government and commercial markets in her new role, the radar-as-a-service provider said Friday.

Robinson holds years of professional experience encompassing business development, leadership and satellite industry expertise. She spent over 13 years wotking at SES Networks.

The satellite industry veteran also serves as the president of Space and Satellite Professionals International, an association of space sector professionals.

Robinson said the industry is entering a new age of data analytics with the flourishing of synthetic-aperture radar satellites.

Ursa Space aims to continue expanding its portfolio this year, building on the company's efforts in 2020 that saw its increased commercial products reaching several market verticals.

