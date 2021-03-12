Unanet

Satellogic Engages With Space Organizations to Promote Geospatial Intelligence Applications

Nichols Martin March 12, 2021 News, Technology

Satellogic Engages With Space Organizations to Promote Geospatial Intelligence Applications
Satellogic

Satellogic has been named to several space-focused organizations in support of the company's effort to promote geospatial intelligence standards and applications in government and national security efforts.

The company said Thursday it will work with the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation and the Intelligence and National Security Alliance to bolster the use of GEOINT in defense and intelligence areas.

Satellogic also partnered with the SmallSat Alliance to encourage the use of small satellites in government missions, and with the Open Geospatial Consortium to facilitate discussions on geospatial data interoperability.

“The U.S. government is leading the way when it comes to partnerships with commercial space companies, and we are thrilled to see them diversifying their portfolio to partner with companies like Satellogic to leverage the potential of high-frequency, high-resolution data,” said Matthew Tirman, head of Satellogic's North America segment.

The company offers a scalable Earth observation platform designed to generate high-resolution mapping of the planet.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

NAVSEA

NAVSEA to Hold Tech Competition Focused on Cybersecurity, Data, 3D Manufacturing

Naval Sea Systems Command will conduct a virtual competition that seeks to present teams of cyber and technology professionals with challenges faced by the U.S. Navy.

Skydio drone

Axon to Offer Skydio Drones to Law Enforcement, First Responders

Axon will market Skydio-made autonomous drones to the U.S. public safety and law enforcement communities under a new partnership. Axon said Thursday it will also integrate its drone video, digital evidence management and real-time operation platforms, named Axon Air, Axon Evidence and Axon Respond, respectively.

Jill Bruning IS4 Unit President Amentum

Amentum, UiPath Form RPA Partnership to Support National Security Missions; Jill Bruning Quoted

Amentum has partnered with UiPath to integrate both companies’ robotic process automation concepts currently in place for federal programs into the former’s national security portfolio.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved