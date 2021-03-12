Satellogic Engages With Space Organizations to Promote Geospatial Intelligence Applications

Satellogic

Satellogic has been named to several space-focused organizations in support of the company's effort to promote geospatial intelligence standards and applications in government and national security efforts.

The company said Thursday it will work with the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation and the Intelligence and National Security Alliance to bolster the use of GEOINT in defense and intelligence areas.

Satellogic also partnered with the SmallSat Alliance to encourage the use of small satellites in government missions, and with the Open Geospatial Consortium to facilitate discussions on geospatial data interoperability.

“The U.S. government is leading the way when it comes to partnerships with commercial space companies, and we are thrilled to see them diversifying their portfolio to partner with companies like Satellogic to leverage the potential of high-frequency, high-resolution data,” said Matthew Tirman, head of Satellogic's North America segment.

The company offers a scalable Earth observation platform designed to generate high-resolution mapping of the planet.