Unanet

Secmation Secures Navy Funding for Development of Modular Cybersecure UAS Platform

Matthew Nelson March 18, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Secmation Secures Navy Funding for Development of Modular Cybersecure UAS Platform
Secmation

Secmation received $1 million in funds from the Office of Naval Research through the second phase of the Small Small Business Innovation Research program to develop a modular cybersecure platform for unmanned aerial systems. 

SecMUAS is designed to help users implement security features into UAS units through the use of a rapid software development capability, the company said Wednesday.

It has security and performance features incorporated with a secure control unit to enable implementation of security policy via a rapid drone software development capability.

Hal Aldridge, CEO of Secmation, will oversee a team responsible for the development of SecMUAS.

"Security of unmanned and autonomous systems is a growing need as these systems become a part of our daily lives and a target for cyber attacks," said Aldridge.

Aldridge added the company seeks to assist the Department of Defense, commercial and government sector clients in safeguarding UAVs from emerging threats and in complying with various requirements.

Secmation is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and offers secure product engineering, cryptography, systems security integration, compliance and software development services.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

E-2D

Navy Plans Aircraft Mission Tech Contract Award to Northrop for Manned-Unmanned Teaming Demo

Naval Air Systems Command has indicated its intent to award Northrop Grumman a sole-source contract to develop mission computer and display software for the U.S. Navy's E-2D tactical airborne early warning and control aircraft. The proposed cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will include software design, development, test and evaluation services to support the branch's initiative to demonstrate teaming between manned and unmanned platforms, according to a notice posted on SAM. gov.

James Hinds CEO Airbus OneWeb Satellites

Airbus OneWeb Satellites CEO James Hinds Named to Space and Satellite Professionals International’s Board

James Hinds, CEO of a joint venture between Airbus and OneWeb, has joined the board of directors of Space and Satellite Professionals International, an association working to bolster the space industry's workforce. Hinds has been Airbus OneWeb Satellites' chief executive since January, when he was promoted from his role as the company's chief operating officer, SSPI said Wednesday.

Gary Hix CTO Hitachi Vantara Federal

Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Gary Hix on Industry’s Role in Supporting Agencies’ Cloud Strategies

Gary Hix, chief technology officer of Hitachi Vantara Federal, said that agencies must have a structured approach to implementing hybrid cloud strategies and build relationships with industry based on past performance and trust. Hix told Federal News Network in an interview published Wednesday that hybrid cloud environments enable users to extend security profiles to the public cloud while retaining some on-premises elements for data-intensive functionalities.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved