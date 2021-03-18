Secmation Secures Navy Funding for Development of Modular Cybersecure UAS Platform

Secmation

Secmation received $1 million in funds from the Office of Naval Research through the second phase of the Small Small Business Innovation Research program to develop a modular cybersecure platform for unmanned aerial systems.

SecMUAS is designed to help users implement security features into UAS units through the use of a rapid software development capability, the company said Wednesday.

It has security and performance features incorporated with a secure control unit to enable implementation of security policy via a rapid drone software development capability.

Hal Aldridge, CEO of Secmation, will oversee a team responsible for the development of SecMUAS.

"Security of unmanned and autonomous systems is a growing need as these systems become a part of our daily lives and a target for cyber attacks," said Aldridge.

Aldridge added the company seeks to assist the Department of Defense, commercial and government sector clients in safeguarding UAVs from emerging threats and in complying with various requirements.

Secmation is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and offers secure product engineering, cryptography, systems security integration, compliance and software development services.