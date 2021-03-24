Sentar to Pursue C4I Engineering, Technical Support Orders via Potential $100M Navy IDIQ

Sentar

Sentar will compete to provide technical and engineering support for U.S. Navy information warfare systems through a potential six-year, $99.8 million contract vehicle.

Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific awarded Sentar a position on the multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covering services to help the service branch engineer command, control, communications, computers and intelligence platforms, the company said.

Huntsville, Alabama-based Sentar plans to offer communications management engineering, security, logistics and technical assistance to NIWC Pacific.

The IDIQ has a base value of $31.3 million over a two-year base period that runs through March 2, 2023, and contract work will take place in San Diego and various locations outside the continental U.S.