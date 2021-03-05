Serco Inc. Chairman, CEO Dave Dacquino Named to 2021 Wash100 for Driving Company Growth Through WBB, Alion’s Naval Systems Arm Acquisitions

Dave Dacquino, chairman and CEO of Serco, Inc

Executive Mosaic, the leading provider in connecting, promoting and branding government and government contracting (GovCon) executives of consequence, is thrilled to announce Dave Dacquino, chairman and CEO of Serco, Inc, as a recipient of the 2021 Wash100 Award, the most significant award in all of GovCon.

This marks the second Wash100 win for Dacquino in the award’s prestigious history. Previously, he received his first Wash100 Award in 2014 for driving innovation in technology capabilities and company growth for his company.

“Dave Dacquino has driven Serco to a new level by building out a world class U.S. board, winning large contracts, expanding into new markets and raising the standard of advanced technology that Serco has brought to the impressive and diverse list of agency customers,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

“Now, Serco serves and has benefited enormously from the recent acquisitions of WBB and Alion NSBU. No surprise that Dacquino, a former mountaineer that braved Mt. Everest would bring this company to new heights,” Garrettson added.

Most recently, Dacquino’s leadership and eye for acquisition led Serco to acquire Whitney, Bradley & Brown (WBB) for approximately $295 million to grow the company’s acquisition and program management services for the Department of Defense (DOD) and other federal agencies.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategy to expand our scope of services with the Air Force, Army, Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Office of the Secretary of Defense, and other key accounts,” said Dacquino.

Upon the close of the acquisition in the second quarter of this fiscal year, Serco intends to establish a new business unit from WBB assets and appoint Robert Olsen, CEO of WBB, as senior vice president of the new segment.

Shortly after the acquisition was announced, ExecutiveBiz had the opportunity to speak with Dacquino regarding the benefits, expanded capabilities and growth that the WBB acquisition will have on Serco during an Executive Spotlight.

“Our goal is to show our customers what more we can provide them. And that’s the exciting part of the business. This acquisition is all about growth. That is what we demonstrated in the last two acquisitions,” said Dacquino during his recent Executive Spotlight with ExecutiveBiz.

We integrated Alion’s NSBU over a year and a half ago and haven’t lost one single executive, and that’s impressive. Once WBB comes on board, we will look at our big family and portfolio, and determine future opportunities we want to chase.”

In addition, Dacquino also heavily advocated for industry and other federal leaders to join the Department of Labor’s (DOL) Apprenticeship Pilot Program to help service members transition to careers in the private sector.

Dacquino urged industry to support the initiative in a joint letter with fellow 2021 Wash100 Award recipients Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions‘ government unit; Chris Brady, president of General Dynamics‘ Mission Systems business and Doug Wagoner, president and CEO of LMI.

The department’s initiative provides paid on-the-job training to enable TSMs to apply technical skills, which are acquired from being in the military, to meet civilian workplace needs. DOL offers the pilot at eight military installations and employs counselors to assist veterans and spouses in securing apprenticeship opportunities.

“It is our goal to have at least 200 veterans hired through the Apprentice Program by GovConExec companies,” shared Dacquino, Talcove, Brady and Wagoner.

Serco, Inc was also recognized for with the Department of Labor’s 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award to celebrate the company’s support, commitment and long-term career and growth plan for former military service members in its workforce.

Dacquino highlighted the skills, experience and values contributed by veterans, which comprise 20 percent of company employees, to meet its customers’ mission requirements.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Serco and Dave Dacquino for receiving his second career Wash100 Award. Dacquino’s leadership and drive for success and achievement not only make him an elite leader for Serco, but one of the most significant executives of consequence for the GovCon industry as a whole.

