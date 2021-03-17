Serco Inc. Secures Potential $1.2B Base Support Services Contract From Canada; Tom Wheeler Quoted

Serco

A Serco Group subsidiary has been awarded a potential 20-year, $1.2 billion contract by the Canadian department of national defense to provide critical site support services at the 5 Wing Canadian Forces Base. The contract has a base value of $556 million over a 10-year period and includes two five-year extensions that would raise the contract amount to $1.2 billion if exercised, Serco Inc. said Wednesday.

“Serco is delighted to have been awarded the new contract for 5 Wing Goose Bay Site Support Services. We’ve been serving Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces at 5 Wing for over 20 years and it is a great source of pride for the Company,” said Tom Wheeler , Serco Canada’s Site Manager at 5 Wing.

The contract requires Serco to perform non-military and maintenance functions at the base. Work covers aviation services, logistics services and facilities management services.

Serco has worked with the base since 1998 and is one of the largest private sector companies in the area. 5 Wing includes 200,000 square meters of extensive civil infrastructure and two runways along with a large-scale training complex to support the base’s mission objective.

5 Wing’s primary military mission is to support North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) operations. Its secondary mission is to provide military training to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Aside from completing the contract, Serco will support a wide variety of local community activities. With a focus on indigenous skills development and training, the contract will enable Serco to develop the local talent pool through apprenticeships and work experience programs.