Unanet

Sev1Tech’s Operations Services Appraised at CMMI V2.0 Maturity Level 3

Matthew Nelson March 5, 2021 News

Sev1Tech’s Operations Services Appraised at CMMI V2.0 Maturity Level 3
Sev1Tech

Sev1Tech has received a Maturity Level 3 appraisal for its operations services under the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration Version 2.0 framework following an audit by Williamsburg Process Solutions.

The appraisal suggests that Sev1Tech's projects, services and operations are characterized, understood and defined through various tools, methods, standards and processes, the company said Thursday.

Sev1Tech noted the rating also reflects the company's commitment to the delivery of services in various areas such as cybersecurity, information technology and cloud computing.

The CMMI Version 2.0 framework uses a process improvement approach that seeks to share various elements of efficient operations to organizations.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Anitian

Anitian, Microsoft Partnership Adds Compliance Automation Tech to Azure

Anitian and Microsoft have lenabled the former's automation tool to help customers deploy workloads into the Azure cloud environment and speed up cloud migration processes.

Machine learning framework

DARPA Taps University of Massachusetts, Amherst for Machine Learning Framework Development

A University of Massachusetts, Amherst laboratory has received a contract fom the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to design a framework for machine learning in support of the Ditto - Intelligent Auto-Generation and Composition of Surrogate Models project.

William Irby COO Martin UAV

William Irby Named Martin UAV COO, Sean Olds Appointed CFO

William Irby, a nearly three-decade aerospace and defense industry veteran, has joined unmanned aircraft system manufacturing company Martin UAV as chief operating officer.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved