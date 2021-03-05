Sev1Tech’s Operations Services Appraised at CMMI V2.0 Maturity Level 3

Sev1Tech

Sev1Tech has received a Maturity Level 3 appraisal for its operations services under the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration Version 2.0 framework following an audit by Williamsburg Process Solutions.

The appraisal suggests that Sev1Tech's projects, services and operations are characterized, understood and defined through various tools, methods, standards and processes, the company said Thursday.

Sev1Tech noted the rating also reflects the company's commitment to the delivery of services in various areas such as cybersecurity, information technology and cloud computing.

The CMMI Version 2.0 framework uses a process improvement approach that seeks to share various elements of efficient operations to organizations.