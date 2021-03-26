Sikorsky Books $94M Option on Black Hawk Medevac Helicopter Production Contract

H-60M Black Hawk

Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky subsidiary has received a $94.3 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to produce six additional Black Hawk utility helicopters intended for medical evacuation use.

The branch exercised an option under a previously awarded contract to procure lot 45 HH-60M choppers for the fifth year of the aircraft procurement effort, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

DOD noted that the estimated completion date for this work is July 31 next year.

HH-60M features an integrated MEDEVAC equipment package kit intended to support casualty evacuation missions at daytime or nighttime or even in extreme weather conditions, according to the service branch.