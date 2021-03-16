SPA Receives DOD Contract for Acquisition & Sustainment Support Services

SPA

Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA) will provide services to the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment in support of its acquisition policy and organizational planning as well as portfolio and program management activities under a five-year $33 million contract.

The company said Tuesday it will help the Department of Defense’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Acquisition plan for congressional and organizational efforts, and assist two deputy secretary offices in their management of the nuclear enterprise, space and intelligence portfolio as well as air, land and sea-based weapons systems acquisition activities.

William Vantine, president and CEO of SPA, said the company has helped the Office of the Secretary of Defense meet its acquisition needs and will continue to do so.

“We recognize the importance of the defense acquisition system and the responsibility of OUSD(A&S) to manage the nation’s investments in technologies and programs critical to the national security strategy,” he said.