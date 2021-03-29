Space Force Posts RFI for Commercial Satcom Services

Satcom services RFI

The U.S. Space Force plans to launch a solicitation for commercial satellite communications services in support of the U.S. military and various government entities.

USSF said Wednesday in a request for information notice that its Commercial Satellite Communications Office seeks proliferated low Earth orbit services that can facilitate data transfers with a maximum latency of 50 milliseconds.

Space Force's CSCO also wants details on satellite-based communications services capable of enabling a 15-millisecond or less propagation delay between a user terminal and a satellite.

The service branch seeks market information on the technology to further plan the solicitation, and encourages small businesses to take part in submissions.

Interested parties may submit the needed information unitl April 13.

Responses gathered through the RFI will inform a draft request for proposal that is projected to be released during the second quarter of the year.