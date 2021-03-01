Space ISAC Achieves Initial Operating Capability With Launch of Member Portal, Threat Intell Sharing Platform

Space ISAC

The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center, a security-focused organization for the space industry, achieved initial operating capability after it rolled out its Cyware-hosted threat intelligence sharing system and member portal.

Space ISAC said Thursday its portal and intelligence sharing platform allows members to securely exchange data on security issues that may threaten the space industry.

Parties from the commercial space industry may use the platform to share actionable threat intelligence with international partners.

Anuj Goel, CEO of Cyware, said it is important to equip cybersecurity communities with collaboration tools for maintained resiliency and bolstered security operations.

Twenty-four member parties compose Space ISAC, with Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory serving as a founding board member. Member companies and nonprofits include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Booz Allen Hamilton, Parsons and Mitre.

"This platform for information sharing will bring our community together and align our efforts to increase the security and reliability of space systems,” said Frank Backes, SVP of, Kratos' federal space segment and chairman of the board at Space ISAC.