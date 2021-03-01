Unanet

Space ISAC Achieves Initial Operating Capability With Launch of Member Portal, Threat Intell Sharing Platform

Nichols Martin March 1, 2021 News, Technology

Space ISAC Achieves Initial Operating Capability With Launch of Member Portal, Threat Intell Sharing Platform
Space ISAC

The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center, a security-focused organization for the space industry, achieved initial operating capability after it rolled out its Cyware-hosted threat intelligence sharing system and member portal.

Space ISAC said Thursday its portal and intelligence sharing platform allows members to securely exchange data on security issues that may threaten the space industry.

Parties from the commercial space industry may use the platform to share actionable threat intelligence with international partners.

Anuj Goel, CEO of Cyware, said it is important to equip cybersecurity communities with collaboration tools for maintained resiliency and bolstered security operations.

Twenty-four member parties compose Space ISAC, with Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory serving as a founding board member. Member companies and nonprofits include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, Booz Allen Hamilton, Parsons and Mitre.

"This platform for information sharing will bring our community together and align our efforts to increase the security and reliability of space systems,” said Frank Backes, SVP of, Kratos' federal space segment and chairman of the board at Space ISAC.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

John Coykendall Deloitte

Deloitte Selects John Coykendall to Lead Aerospace & Defense Sector; Paul Wellener Quoted

Deloitte has appointed John Coykendall, a principal at its consulting business, to lead the company’s U.S. aerospace and defense (A&D) sector within the U.S. industrial products and construction practice. Coykendall will also lead Deloitte's global aerospace and defense sector, succeeding Robin Lineberger, who will retire in May. 

Axonius

Axonius Secures $100M Private Funding for Portfolio Development, Market Expansion Efforts

Asset management platform maker Axonius has secured $100 million in private funding to support the company’s efforts to update its cybersecurity portfolio, Reuters reported Monday.

Lockheed GPS IIIF

Eric Brown: Lockheed Plans On-Orbit GPS Satellite Servicing Feature

Eric Brown, senior director of military space mission strategy at Lockheed Martin, said the company is updating its satellite bus for the U.S. Air Force's GPS III follow-on satellite platform to facilitate hardware updates in orbit, SpaceNews reported Friday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved