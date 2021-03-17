State Department OKs Potential Javelin Missile Sale to Norway

Javelin missile

The State Department has cleared Norway's request to procure Javelin FGM-148 missiles and associated equipment from the U.S. government through a potential $36 million foreign military sales transaction.

Norway asked to purchase 120 Javelin units, two FGM-148 fly-to-buy missiles, 24 Block 1 command launch units and spare parts, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

Contract items also include training, publications and technical documentation, engineering, logistics and technical support services.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies' Javelin joint venture will serve as the primary contractor for the proposed deal.

According to DCSA, the potential transaction is intended to help Norway support NATO's northern flank and augment its anti-tank and surface-to-surface missile capabilities.