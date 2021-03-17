Unanet

State Department OKs Potential Javelin Missile Sale to Norway

Matthew Nelson March 17, 2021 News

State Department OKs Potential Javelin Missile Sale to Norway
Javelin missile

The State Department has cleared Norway's request to procure Javelin FGM-148 missiles and associated equipment from the U.S. government through a potential $36 million foreign military sales transaction.

Norway asked to purchase 120 Javelin units, two FGM-148 fly-to-buy missiles, 24 Block 1 command launch units and spare parts, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

Contract items also include training, publications and technical documentation, engineering, logistics and technical support services.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies' Javelin joint venture will serve as the primary contractor for the proposed deal.

According to DCSA, the potential transaction is intended to help Norway support NATO's northern flank and augment its anti-tank and surface-to-surface missile capabilities.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Products Added to DARPA Researchers’ Resource Pool

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has included Lattice Semiconductor's products in a list of tools accessible to DARPA researchers. Lattice said Monday it will offer its Diamond and Radiant software tools that work to facilitate the design of field-programmable gate arrays, integrated circuits that can be configured post-manufacturing.

Kevin Nunes Principal Aminad Consulting

Military Procurement Vet Kevin Nunes Joins Aminad Consulting as Principal

Kevin Nunes, former deputy director of Headquarters Marine Corps Contracting, has joined Aminad Consulting to serve as principal of the advisory services company. Nunes will work on business development and customer service efforts to help Aminad pursue further growth.

Hootsuite

Hootsuite Receives FedRAMP OK for Social Media Management Tool

Hootsuite has secured authority to operate designation under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a software offering intended to help government agencies manage content across social networks. The Department of the Interior served as Hootsuite's sponsor while pursuing FedRAMP approval of the social media management platform, the company said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved