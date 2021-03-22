Unanet

Stephanie Mango Appointed CGI Federal President

Noah Chelednik March 22, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Stephanie Mango, who has been working at CGI for 25 years, was named as president of the company’s federal business arm, with transition activities effective immediately.

Mango will lead CGI Federal’s 7,000 employees working on partnerships with over 85 government agencies to deliver offerings in support of civilian, defense, healthcare and intelligence projects, the company said Monday.

“I am honored to take the helm of such a remarkable organization that provides mission-critical services to help agencies enhance citizen engagement, accelerate digital transformation, protect America’s assets, modernize operations and empower the federal workforce of the future. I’ve seen firsthand how the contributions of our members have shaped the success of our clients, our business and our communities, and I am excited about the road ahead of us,” said Mango.

Prior to her promotion, Mango was the senior vice president and leader of the security, assistance, justice and health (SAJE) business unit. In that role, she led an extensive client portfolio and managed CGI’s merger with TeraThink and Sunflower Systems.

Tim Hurlebaus, outgoing CGI Federal president and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, supports Mango’s appointment. “I have watched Stephanie excel as a leader, as she inspired our team to achieve significant growth and positive outcomes for our clients, Stephanie’s new leadership role positions CGI Federal for continued growth and success,” commented Hurlebaus, who will shift to his new role as president of CGI’s U.S. commercial and state government operations,

Mango is a thought leader in the government market and advocates for diversity and inclusion. She is the vice chair for the American Council for Technology, a member of Industry Advisory Council’s executive committee and a founding member of Chief Washington DC, a network that promotes women leaders.

“Stephanie is recognized for fostering a collaborative, productive team that balances the needs of our clients, members and shareholders. Her consultative style and proven ability to bring the best of CGI globally to her clients has resulted in tremendous success over the past five years. I’m proud to welcome Stephanie as a valuable member of CGI’s Executive Committee,” said CGI CEO George Schindler.

