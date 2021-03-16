Unanet

Tetra Tech Secures Spot on $2B USAF Contract for Facility Modernization, Sustainment Projects; Dan Batrack Quoted

Noah Chelednik March 16, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

Dan Batrack Chairman and CEO Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech has won a potential $2 billion multiple-award contract from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) for global architecture and engineering design services in support of sustainment, restoration, modernization of military facilities and infrastructure.

The company said Tuesday the AE NEXT 2021 contract requires Tetra Tech to provide offerings for characterization studies, advanced data analytics, planning, and asset management to support USAF facilities and infrastructure worldwide.

“Tetra Tech has a 30-year history of working with the USAF under various global architect-engineer services contracts. We look forward to using our Leading with Science approach to deliver innovative solutions for their sustainable infrastructure needs,” said Dan Batrack, chairman and CEO of Tetra Tech.

The company will work to ensure USAF’s combat readiness and daily base capabilities are modernized.

The contract award adds to Tetra Tech’s work in the government contracting sector. The has previously been awarded contracts from organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Agency for International Development, Army Corps of Engineers and others. 

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environments, sustainable infrastructure, and renewable energy. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients.

