Thomas Kurian: Google Cloud Continues Support for State COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns

Google Cloud

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google’s cloud segment, said the company has ramped up efforts to use its automated platforms to support the COVID-19 vaccination programs of state and local governments.

Kurian said in a blog post published Monday that Google Cloud has deployed its Intelligent Vaccine Impact technology to help manage vaccination campaigns across the nation.

The company previously partnered with cloud services company MTX Group to help streamline the Arizona government's vaccine distribution and administration activities by providing its citizen with a system that could be used for scheduling vaccination.

According to Kurian, Google Cloud agreed with the Massachusetts government to deploy a preregistration system for vaccinations earlier this month. The platform handled over 400,000 preregistrations during the first day of its implementation.

The company also collaborated with data analytics provider SpringML to centralize vaccine management data for Virginia’s health department in February.

Google Cloud and SpringML additionally partnered to launch the Get Vaccinated Oregon platform that seeks to manage eligibility screening and vaccine scheduling activities for the Oregon Health Authority.

Other efforts that Kurian highlighted include work with North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services to help deliver access to vaccine information through the Find My Vaccine Group website.

“We’re continuing to work with state and local governments, public health officials, and health care institutions to provide the scalable, secure infrastructure, applications and services needed to support a safer, healthier future for everyone,” said Kurian.