Torch.AI to Pursue Data Management Tech Development, Expansion Efforts via Series A Funding

Brenda Marie Rivers March 19, 2021 News

Artificial intelligence platform maker Torch.AI has secured $30 million during a Series A funding round to support the company’s efforts to drive its growth strategies.

Torch.AI said Wednesday that the WestCap Group-led funding will help the company in scaling its Nexus AI software suite to address the mission requirements of clients including federal agencies.

The company also plans to use the investment to support user experience and product design development while growing its footprint across the U.S. Torch.AI previously launched workforce expansion initiatives in Kansas City and Washington, D.C.

Laurence Tosi, founder and managing partner of WestCap, will serve as a member of Torch.AI’s board of directors as part of the investment.

Brian Weaver, CEO of Torch.AI, said the funding “provides welcome resources” as the company works to meet increasing customer demands.

Torch.AI’s Nexus platform uses AI and machine learning to support its Synaptic Mesh concept for large-scale data processing and visualization.

The company has delivered Nexus to support clients such as the U.S. Air Force, the departments of Defense and Agriculture, Microsoft and General Electric.

