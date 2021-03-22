Unanet

Tyto Athene Books Navy Engineering, Installation, Maintenance IDIQ

Matthew Nelson March 22, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Full-service systems integrator Tyto Athene will engineer, install and maintain electronic systems, equipment and associated infrastructure for the U.S. Fleet Cyber Command under a potential $34.6 million contract from the U.S. Navy.

Services under the contract are meant to support the Consolidated, Tactical and Defense Cryptologic Programs, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk received four proposals for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and the military service will obligate $10,000 from fiscal year 2021 operation and maintenance funds.

The contract, which has an initial value of $31 million, has a five-year basic ordering period and a six-month option that could extend work from March 2026 to September of the same year.

Half of the work under the contract will be conducted in Norfolk, Virginia, while the remaining 30 and 20 percent of it will be performed in Fort Meade, Maryland; and Oahu, Hawaii, respectively.

