Tyto Athene to Acquire AT&T Government Solutions in Expanded IT Services Push

Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene has entered into an agreement to acquire AT&T Government Solutions, Inc. (GSI), Tyto Athene reported on Wednesday. The GSI acquisition will include AT&T’s Department of Defense (DOD) IT professional services business, as well as select other contracts. The companies have also agreed to enter into teaming agreements for opportunities in the DOD IT professional services market.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AT&T GSI and look forward to joining forces with the GSI team. We believe that the cultures of Tyto and GSI are highly complementary as both are focused on delivering superior solutions to the customer and mission,” said Chris Meilhammer , president and chief operating officer of Tyto Athene.

With the acquisition, Tyto Athene and GSI will continue to deliver IT professional services and offerings to support federal agencies. Following the close of the purchase, Tyto Athene will employ approximately 1,200 employees with 18 offices across the U.S. and worldwide.

“We will continue to be poised to benefit from the secular tailwinds of U.S. government investment in legacy IT modernization and cybersecurity efforts. Tyto looks forward to teaming with AT&T to identify and pursue opportunities in the DOD and beyond,” Meilhammer added.

Tyto Athene has projected that the transaction will further enable the company to address the requirements of technology-enabled digital transformation and joint all-domain operations. The acquisition is expected to close at the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2021.

“We remain firmly committed to enabling our clients’ success across the Public Sector, including Defense, Civilian, National Security and Public Safety agencies, and helping them modernize their infrastructure in support of their missions. We look forward to the opportunity to work with Tyto Athene to meet the needs of our Federal customers,” said Anne Chow , CEO, AT&T Business.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.