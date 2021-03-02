Unanet

USAF Procures Contact Tracing Tech From VOS Systems for COVID-19 Response Efforts

Matthew Nelson March 2, 2021 Contract Awards, News

AlertTrace by VOS Systems

VOS Systems received a contract of an undisclosed sum from the U.S. Air Force to deliver, field and sustain an electronic COVID-19 contact tracing tool.

The company said Monday it will implement the AlertTrace technology into various Air Force installations in a move to support data-driven decision-making efforts and protect civilian employees and service members from COVID-19.

The wearable Bluetooth low-energy device works to track and register other users within a specified range as a contact. It has data encryption feature for safeguarding personally identifiable information and uses optimized Bluetooth to prevent the collection of location tracking information.

USAF aims to transmit accurate notifications on COVID-19 positive contacts to service members through the technology and to quarantine the exposed individuals only.

Richard Allen, executive director at VOS, said the technology produced an increase of more than 80 percent in COVID-19 protocol compliance in previous deployments.

VOS Systems is a joint venture of Volt Wearable Tech, Ottogee and Scout IoT that seeks to enhance productivity and safety levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

