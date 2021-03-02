VA Hospital Adopts T-Mobile 5G Platform; David Bezzant Quoted

5G technology

T-Mobile has helped the Department of Veterans Affairs implement 5G technology at a hospital in Miami to support care delivery and telehealth services through instant mobile connectivity.

The wireless provider said Thursday it deployed 5G radios for Miami VA Healthcare System clinicians to connect and download large files such as laboratory and medical charts at a speed of 300 megabits per second to 1 gigabit per second.

“T-Mobile has a strategic vision aligned with the VA to deliver the best technology giving veterans every advantage in quality care, both on-site and through telehealth appointments,” said David Bezzant, vice president of the company's government business.

The team previously worked to deliver 70,000 wireless service lines to clinicians and staff members across VA facilities and expanded access to the Video Connect telehealth platform through the VA Secretary's Center for Strategic Partnerships initiative.