Veritas Capital CEO, Managing Partner Ramzi Musallam Receives Sixth Consecutive Wash100 Award; Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Quoted

Ramzi Musallam CEO

Ramzi Musallam, managing partner and CEO of Veritas Capital, has received a 2021 Wash100 Award for leading a large number of multi-billion dollar acquisitions to drive exponential growth for the company, Executive Mosaic announced on Tuesday.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that Musallam has received the most prestigious award in all of government contracting (GovCon). He remains one of the greatest drivers of growth and a significant executive of consequence to the GovCon sector.

“Another year, another blockbuster GovCon deal for Veritas Capital and Ramzi Musallam. More than any other GovCon-focused equity player, Veritas Capital has shown not only obvious commitment and interest in the GovCon market but has built a reputation for successful growth and a hand-picked cadre of top executives, many of whom are Wash100 winners themselves,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

“Ramzi alone has earned our Wash100 Award six consecutive times. When his six are added to the collection that has also been earned by executives and board members under his sphere of companies, the total reaches an unbelievable almost 30 Wash100 Award over eight years.”

Throughout 2020 and into 2021, Musallam has been instrumental in numerous multi-billion dollar acquisitions over the past six months. Most notably, Veritas Capital has acquired or made an agreement to acquire Northrop Grumman’s federal information technology and mission support services businesses in Dec. 2020, Perspecta for $7.1 billion in Jan. 2021 and the Cubic Corporation for $2.8 billion.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Ramzi Musallam for receiving the richest prize in GovCon for the sixth consecutive year. His influence over the federal landscape will be essential as these major acquisitions are implemented over 2021 for the entire GovCon and federal communities.