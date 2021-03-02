Westat Names Dwight Feanny as VP, CIO; Scott Royal Quoted

Dwight Feanny as VP and CIO of Westat

Westat has appointed Dwight Feanny as vice president and chief information officer responsible for managing corporate and project IT technologies, systems, services and staffing, the company reported on Tuesday.

“We are happy to welcome Dwight to Westat and look forward to his contributions to our IT operations and strategy teams as we continue to bring innovative technology solutions to our clients’ complex challenges,” said Westat President and CEO Scott Royal .

In his new role, Feanny will supervise corporate IT systems and project IT; provide executive management for corporate IT technologies, systems and services; and oversee project IT solutions and staffing.

Feanny brings more than 20 years of experience in the research and consulting industry to Westat. He has specialized in organizational and IT team leadership, infrastructure design and implementation and data security management.

Prior to joining Westat, Feanny was the manager of Information Technology Experience at McKinsey & Company . With the company, he led technology implementation and operations for the Northeast region offices.

Feanny also served as the senior vice president of IT for Abt SRBI , where he managed technology operations, cybersecurity, enterprise systems and data collection systems.

About Westat

Westat provides innovative professional services support to clients in addressing challenges to improve outcomes in health, education, social policy, and transportation. We are dedicated to improving lives through research.