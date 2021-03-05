Unanet

William Irby Named Martin UAV COO, Sean Olds Appointed CFO

Matthew Nelson March 5, 2021 Executive Moves, News

William Irby, a nearly three-decade aerospace and defense industry veteran, has joined unmanned aircraft system manufacturing company Martin UAV as chief operating officer.

Irby will be responsible for helping drive Martin UAV's growth initiatives within the defense and commercial markets, the company said Thursday.

He previously served as president of L3Harris Technologies' reconnaissance mission systems unit, held a more than 15-year career at Northrop Grumman and worked as senior vice president and general manager of Textron's unmanned systems business.

Martin UAV also named Sean Olds, who has more than 20 years of corporate finance and operational experience, as chief financial officer.

His career has included time as COO of Friedrich Air Conditioning, CFO of KLN Manufacturing, and held a vice president role at Munters Corp. and Cobham's aerospace and security business.

Tae Kim, Health Niemi and Austin Howard also received promotions to serve as executive adviser to the board of directors, chief development officer and chief technology officer.

