Amy Gilliland: GDIT Shifts Focus to Support Federal IT Modernization Efforts

Amy Gilliland, president of General Dynamics’ information technology business and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the company is focusing more on how it is delivering technology platforms to government clients to support their IT modernization efforts amid expectations of federal budget constraints, the Washington Business Journal reported Tuesday.

"We have shifted our investment approach to not just partner with companies that have very leading-edge capabilities and new ideas, but to focus squarely on the implementation side, which means we have the right skills to deploy commercial products, support and operate them in an agency environment,” Gilliland said Tuesday as part of her recorded remarks at GDIT’s Emerge 2021 Technology Series.

Gilliland said the company has helped government clients shift to remote work through the use of cloud services, next-generation networks and application development capabilities that enable them to meet cyber and mission requirements. She noted that she expects federal customers to continue to adopt telework arrangement post-pandemic.

“To stay competitive, an openness to remote work will remain a business imperative to recruit and retain cleared talent, and we will need to continuously enhance the technology and security to make it work.”

For its federal market strategy, Gilliland said GDIT is using artificial intelligence, 5G, automation and other technologies and further advancing collaboration with contractors to develop more targeted platforms for agency clients.

