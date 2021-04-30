Unanet

Applied Insight Integrates Azure Compatibility Into Altitude Cloud Infrastructure Platform

Christine Thropp April 30, 2021 News, Technology

Applied Insight Integrates Azure Compatibility Into Altitude Cloud Infrastructure Platform
Applied Insight

Applied Insight has updated its cloud infrastructure platform to be compatible with Microsoft's Azure Commercial, Azure Government and Azure Secret services and enable federal agencies, local governments and other public sector customers to expand operations to multicloud environments.

The company said Wednesday its Altitude modular cloud platform is compliant with government security requirements and is designed for software development, migration and application hosting as well as secure enterprise-class telework services.

Adam Gruber, chief technology officer of Applied Insight, said the product enhancement is in line with the company's efforts to expand its multicloud capabilities and to meet its customers' need for secure cloud operations.

Altitude works to reduce cloud adoption barriers and provide cloud environment visibility.

Applied Insight is part of the Azure Government Cloud Solution Provider program and has the Silver Cloud Platform Competency for Azure consumption.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

APG-79 radar Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Delivers Prototype AESA Radar to Marine Corps for F-18 Flight Testing

The U.S. Marines Corps has received a Raytheon Technologies-made prototype radar that the service branch plans to use for early flight testing with its F-18 Hornet aircraft. The company said Thursday it delivered a prototype of the APG-79(V)4 radar, a scaled variant of the APG-79 active electronically scanned array designed for detecting and tracking enemy aircraft more accurately than the older APG-73 technology.

Omniflex a Constellis company

Constellis Business Awarded Spot on $700M DHS Background Investigations Program

A Constellis business has landed a blanket purchase agreement to support the Department of Homeland Security's $700 million background investigations program. The company said Thursday its Omniplex organization will perform background checks for participating DHS agencies in support of the multiple-award BI Program, which has an initial five-year term.

SLS core stage Boeing photo

NASA Takes in Boeing-Built SLS Rocket Core Stage

Boeing has delivered the final piece of hardware that will complete NASA’s Space Launch System rocket intended to launch Artemis I, an uncrewed mission to the moon with the Orion spacecraft. Aboard the Pegasus barge, the 212-foot-tall rocket core stage arrived at Kennedy Space Center to be stacked with the upper stage, twin rocket boosters, a launch vehicle stage adapter and Orion, the company said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved