Applied Insight Integrates Azure Compatibility Into Altitude Cloud Infrastructure Platform

Applied Insight

Applied Insight has updated its cloud infrastructure platform to be compatible with Microsoft's Azure Commercial, Azure Government and Azure Secret services and enable federal agencies, local governments and other public sector customers to expand operations to multicloud environments.

The company said Wednesday its Altitude modular cloud platform is compliant with government security requirements and is designed for software development, migration and application hosting as well as secure enterprise-class telework services.

Adam Gruber, chief technology officer of Applied Insight, said the product enhancement is in line with the company's efforts to expand its multicloud capabilities and to meet its customers' need for secure cloud operations.

Altitude works to reduce cloud adoption barriers and provide cloud environment visibility.

Applied Insight is part of the Azure Government Cloud Solution Provider program and has the Silver Cloud Platform Competency for Azure consumption.