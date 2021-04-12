Army Engineers Seek Contractor for Fort Meade East Campus Project

USACE project bidding

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a solicitation notice for a potential $100 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architectural and engineering services to a construction project on the East Campus of the Fort Meade installation in Maryland.

USACE said Thursday in a SAM notice the agency is conducting a full and open competition in search of a contractor to design and build the campus' fifth designated building, multilevel parking structure and support infrastructure.

Work may also include alteration, minor construction, repair and maintenance activities.

The East Campus Building 5 project would encompass 900,000 square feet and serve as a multifunctional site to accommodate up to 4,000 people. Its parking area is intended to serve 90 percent of the facility's workforce size.

Interested parties can submit bids through May 7.