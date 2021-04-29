Unanet

Army Futures Command Partners With VMware to Create Software Factory; Gen. John Murray Quoted

April 29, 2021

Gen. John Murray Commanding General U.S. Army Futures Command

VMware announced on Thursday that the company has been selected by the U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) to empower soldiers to enable a software factory to utilize modern cloud technologies and DevSecOps practices as well as solve problems through agile and more secure software development processes.

“The capability to develop software at the lowest tactical levels will help us provide better software products. We anticipate long-term cost savings and expect the Software Factory to help us maintain a competitive advantage across Army modernization efforts,” said Gen. John M. Murray, commanding general for the U.S. Army Futures Command and two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

AFC and VMware will cultivate the first Soldier-led “Silicon Valley software company” inside the U.S. Army. The new initiative will equip soldiers to take up cloud-native development practices and help produce software to address current and future mission priorities. Through this initiative, the Army will tap into the deep pool of its workforce and upskill tech-minded soldiers and civilians.

The Army Software Factory is the next evolution of the VMware-enabled Government Software Factory concept. It builds on 30 years of strategic commercial partnerships with Silicon Valley companies.  The U.S. Army Software Factory’s Tanzu Platform is in production today.

