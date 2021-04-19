Army Posts Sources Sought Notice for Anti-Tank Mine Prototypes

U.S. Army

The U.S. Army’s Project Manager Close Combat Systems (PM CCS) announced on April 12 it is seeking companies capable of developing prototypes of new Terrain Shaping Obstacle, or TSO, Top Attack, Military .com reported Friday.

According to its sources sought notice, the prototype mines must have a remote control feature and top attack capabilities that are effective against tanks. Interested companies have until May 14 to respond to the solicitation.

The service branch looks for more effective anti-tank mines to prepare for potential conflicts with adversaries.

Common Anti-Vehicle Munition (CAVM) top attack munition, top attack Dispenser/Launcher Module, Remote Control Station and an obstacle planning capability are some of the features the Army wants the anti-tank mine to have.

The systems need to be capable of being in the field in standby mode for up to six months, according to the Army.

The mine is the first phase of the Close Terrain Shaping Obstacle (CTSO) program, which is planned for development starting in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Phase two will add a bottom attack capability and will begin in fiscal year 2025. A full-networked capability is scheduled for fiscal 2026.

The Army plans to conduct a virtual event from April 27 to 29.