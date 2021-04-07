Army Taps SAIC-Led Team for $3.6B Embedded System Test Support Contract; Gabe Camarillo Quoted

Gabe Camarillo SVP of Army Business Unit SAIC

An industry team led by Science Applications International Corp. has won a potential $3.6 billion contract to help the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Aviation and Missile Center engineer testing platforms for embedded devices and other systems.

SAIC said Wednesday it will provide life cycle engineering support for hardware-in-the-loop simulation and modeling processes at the software, simulation, systems engineering and integration directorate under DEVCOM AvMC.

The company noted its engineers can test the performance of electronic control and line-replaceable units in complex scenarios using the HWIL approach.

Contract work will primarily take place in Huntsville, Alabama, and will involve participation from SAIC’s small business partners.

Gabe Camarillo, senior vice president of SAIC’s Army business unit, said the award represents the fourth major work the company will perform for the S3I directorate and extends support for the military branch’s aviation modernization efforts in the region.

The contract has a performance period of eight years, plus a possible extension period of six months, and was awarded under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services procurement vehicle.

SAIC uses HWIL techniques to help the Army test military hardware configurations and software versions.