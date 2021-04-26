Army Vet Johnny Cochran Joins Shield AI as Strategic Engagements VP

Johnny Cochran VP Shield AI

Johnny Cochran, a retired U.S. Army colonel and a former congressional fellow who provided advice and assistance to Sen. Mike Rounds, has been appointed to serve as vice president of strategic engagements at San Diego-based company Shield AI, Inside Defense reported Friday.

The new VP said he is responsible for helping Shield AI develop partnerships with government agencies and with other businesses to acquire opportunities.

Cochran told Inside Defense he is focused on having company technologies delivered to national security entities including the departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

The executive formerly led the military's Close Combat Lethality Task Force and spent a total of over 25 years of service with the Army.

His appointment came as Shield AI established a new Washington, D.C.-based office, which he believes would help the company better engage with DOD.

Shield AI offers the Hivemind software designed to autonomously facilitate unmanned system operations in connectivity-denied scenarios.