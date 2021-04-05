ASRC Federal to Provide Base Operations Support in Alaska

ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal’s field services business has received a potential five-year, $38.5 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide operational support at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Base in Alaska.

The JBER Base Operations Maintenance Services contract has a one-year base period and four one-year extension options, ASRC said Thursday.

ASRC will perform preventive maintenance activities, facility repairs and inspections as part of the award.

“Our team is excited and looking forward to continuing to support national defense in the Pacific region and beyond,” said Jason Nichols, president of the defense andintelligence operating group at ASRC.

The award comes after ASRC secured a $457.5 million contract to provide day-to-day operations assistance at Vance AF Base in Oklahoma earlier this year.