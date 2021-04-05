Unanet

ASRC Federal to Provide Base Operations Support in Alaska

Brenda Marie Rivers April 5, 2021 Contract Awards, News

ASRC Federal to Provide Base Operations Support in Alaska
ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal’s field services business has received a potential five-year, $38.5 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide operational support at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Base in Alaska.

The JBER Base Operations Maintenance Services contract has a one-year base period and four one-year extension options, ASRC said Thursday.

ASRC will perform preventive maintenance activities, facility repairs and inspections as part of the award.

“Our team is excited and looking forward to continuing to support national defense in the Pacific region and beyond,” said Jason Nichols, president of the defense andintelligence operating group at ASRC.

The award comes after ASRC secured a  $457.5 million contract to provide day-to-day operations assistance at Vance AF Base in Oklahoma earlier this year.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Teresa Carlson President

AWS Vet Teresa Carlson Named Splunk President, Chief Growth Officer

Teresa Carlson, who has led Amazon Web Services' global public sector operations for more than a decade, will officially join Splunk on April 19 as president and chief growth officer. In her new roles, Carlson will focus on growing Splunk’s business transformation efforts, advancing its cloud initiatives and accelerating general growth, the company said Monday.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop to Sustain USAF’s Cyber Operations Platform

Northrop Grumman has secured a five-year, $42.5 million reimbursement task order to sustain a platform where the U.S. Air Force operates cyberspace tools and weapon systems. The company's staff will perform support and pipeline activities to further maintain the Cyber Mission Platform and future baselines, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Qwake Technologies

Qwake to Deliver Augmented Reality Visual Communication Tech to Air Force

Qwake Technologies will use its augmented reality platform, originally designed for firefighting, to help the U.S. Air Force bolster the coordination and communication between ground-based personnel and aircraft crews. The company said Thursday it will modify its C-THRU Navigator visual communications platform to accommodate the needs of Air Force Special Operations Command, Air National Guard, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the U.S. Forest Service.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved