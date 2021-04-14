Unanet

Astrobotic Picks SpaceX Rocket to Support Griffin-VIPER Lunar Mission

Jane Edwards April 14, 2021 News, Technology

Astrobotic Picks SpaceX Rocket to Support Griffin-VIPER Lunar Mission
Astrobotic

Astrobotic has selected through a competitive acquisition process SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket to launch its Griffin lunar lander in late 2023.

The lunar lander will be transporting NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover as part of Griffin Mission 1 that is set to take off from a launch complex at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Astrobotic said Tuesday.

Daniel Gillies, GM1 director at Astrobotic, said SpaceX has the vehicle, team and facilities to bring Astrobotic’s lunar lander to the moon.

In June, Astrobotic received a $199.5 million contract to send VIPER to the moon’s south pole as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. The rover will roam the lunar surface to look for water ice and gather data that could pave the way for the use of space-based resources.

“Gaining a better learning of resources on the Moon is critical to advancing humanity’s reach beyond Earth, and we are honored to support this exciting mission and NASA’s CLPS program,” said Stephanie Bednarek, senior director of commercial sales at SpaceX.

Qualification testing of the Griffin lunar lander is expected to conclude by the end of 2021.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Ed Sheehan President

CTC to Continue Supporting USAF Facilities Under New Contract Modification; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has secured a contract modification to help the U.S. Air Force manage facilities and corresponding utility systems. The company said Tuesday it will continue to deliver subject matter expertise and program management services for USAF facilities under an existing five-year, $21 million contract.

RFCM test Navy

Navy Tests Airworthiness of BAE-Made RF Countermeasure Tech for P-8A Aircraft

The U.S. Navy has demonstrated the airworthiness of a BAE Systems-made prototype of a technology meant to provide the P-8A Poseidon aircraft with radio frequency defense. The pod-mounted radiofrequency countermeasure passed its airworthiness test while installed on the P-8A platform operated by Air Test and Evaluation Squadron or VX 20, Naval Air Systems Command said Friday.

Mk 18 Mod 2 UUV

Huntington Ingalls Subsidiary Books Potential $75M Navy UUV Payload Modernization IDIQ

A Huntington Ingalls Industries business unit has received a potential five-year, $74.7 million contract to help update payload for the U.S. Navy’s Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish unmanned underwater vehicles. HII’s Hydroid subsidiary will provide Increment II hardware for the Mk 18 Mod 2 UUV as part of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved