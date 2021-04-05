AT&T Receives NASA Task Order for Managed Communication Services

Telecom services

AT&T has received a $49.1 million task order with an 18-month base performance period to help NASA personnel transmit voice, data and video content using the company's telecommunication services.

The company will provide carrier-managed services to NASA-operated centers and facilities under the firm-fixed-price Communications Mission Network Services task order, the space agency said Friday.

The award includes four two-year options and work will run through Sept. 30, 2030, if NASA exercises all options.

Goddard Space Flight Center's information technology procurement office will serve as the contract administrator.

In late 2016, NASA selected AT&T to provide a virtual private network that could support the data transmission process for interplanetary space missions.