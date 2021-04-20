Unanet

AWS’ Clint Crosier on Potential Benefits of Cloud to Aerospace, Space Industries

Jane Edwards April 20, 2021 News, Technology

AWS’ Clint Crosier on Potential Benefits of Cloud to Aerospace, Space Industries
Clint Crosier Director AWS

Clint Crosier, a retired Air Force major general and director of aerospace and satellite solutions at Amazon Web Services, told FedScoop in an interview published Monday how cloud computing could help aerospace and space industries speed up the analysis of large volumes of data and satellite imagery and address other challenges to the execution of their missions.

“As we look to the future, moving necessary processes like these to the cloud is going to be a game changer for defense as well as commercial aerospace applications because it has the potential to save significant time and expense. Digital engineering, digital testing, and digital modeling and simulation using the cloud will allow you to do all of this in a much more efficient way,” he said.

Crosier described the AWS Ground Station and cited how the company prioritizes security when it comes to handling sensitive workloads for government agencies. 

He also talked about the cloud’s potential role in supporting autonomous operations.

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning can help to automate many tasks including data analysis, space traffic management and collision avoidance. With so many satellites in orbit, automating capabilities like these and delivering results to end users more rapidly are things that can only be done using the cloud,” he added.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Joel Duling President BWXT Nuclear Ops Group

BWXT Secures $2.2B in Navy Nuclear Propulsion Contracts; Joel Duling Quoted

BWX Technologies has been awarded approximately $2.2 billion in U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts for the development of naval nuclear reactor components and fuel. The contracts include future year options and half of the estimated value will cover initial contracts awarded in the first quarter of 2021.

Jeff Bezos CEO Amazon

ULA Rocket to Launch Amazon Broadband Satellites; Jeff Bezos Quoted

Amazon will send broadband satellites to space across nine missions using United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket under a launch agreement between the two companies. ULA said Monday its launch vehicle will support Amazon's Project Kuiper, a $10 billion effort to build a constellation of 3,236 low-Earth orbit satellites for expanded global broadband access.

SpaceLink

SpaceLink Names Alan Khalili as CFO, Jim Schwenke & Erik Levine as VPs

Alan Khalili, formerl chief financial officer of Aireon, was appointed to take up the same role at SpaceLink, while Jim Schwenke, former Leidos executive, and satellite industry professional Erik Levine were tapped to assume vice president roles at the satellite commu nications company.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved