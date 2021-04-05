AWS Vet Teresa Carlson Named Splunk President, Chief Growth Officer

Unanet

Noah Chelednik April 5, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Teresa Carlson, who has led Amazon Web Services‘ global public sector operations for more than a decade, will officially join Splunk on April 19 as president and chief growth officer. In her new roles, Carlson will focus on growing Splunk’s business transformation efforts, advancing its cloud initiatives and accelerating general growth, the company said Monday.

“I am thrilled to join the passionate and talented team at Splunk, and motivated by this opportunity to bring exciting cloud and data solutions to global customers across all industries. Together, we will build on Splunk’s legacy of innovation as one of the fastest-growing companies in the history of enterprise software,” said Carlson, six-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Carlson works as AWS’ vice president of Worldwide Public Sector and Industries, driving substantial customer engagement and growth. She founded AWS’ worldwide public sector in 2010. Her responsibilities grew over the years to being in charge of financial services, energy services, telecommunications, aerospace and satellite industry business units.

“Teresa has an incredible record of leading category-defining high-growth companies at global scale to even greater success. I’ve had the privilege of getting to know her as a partner during her tenure at AWS, and know she’ll be an excellent addition to our team,” said Doug Merritt, Splunk’s president and CEO.

“Beyond bringing deep industry, software and cloud knowledge which will be invaluable to Splunk as we continue to build on our strong foundation and rapid expansion, it is clear that Teresa embodies the values that define our strong Splunk culture,” he added.

Carlson also holds philanthropic and leadership roles in support of the global community. She serves at the White House Historical Association’s Council on History and the Alliance for Digital Innovation, among other organizations.

