Axon-RapidSOS Partnership Seeks to Provide Real-Time Data Access for Emergency Response

Carol Collins April 23, 2021 News

Axon Respond

Axon and RapidSOS have partnered to develop a public safety technology product that will offer emergency dispatchers and first responders access to critical information in real time.

The partnership aims to integrate data from RapidSOS Ready connected devices with the cloud-based Axon Respond awareness and communications platform to help 911 telecommunicators obtain relevant details such as caller location, health status and building information, the companies said Thursday.

RapidSOS Ready is designed to process emergency response intelligence from more than 350 million devices, while Axon Respond offers location data and video feeds via the latter company's body-worn and in-car camera systems and drones.

The companies noted the joint offering will make data on people who need assistance and officers who respond to an incident available via a single monitor that dispatchers can view.

New York-based RapidSOS supports more than 4,800 emergency communications hubs across the globe through its technology. The company secured $85 million in a Series C funding round in February and said at the time it would use the capital in emergency response information platform development efforts.

