BAE, General Dynamics Bid for Army Bradley Replacement Competition

Bradley M2A3 IFV

Industry teams led by BAE Systems and General Dynamics have submitted bids to the U.S. Army for a competitive program to replace the branch's Bradley infantry fighting vehicle platform, Defense Daily reported Thursday.

The two companies separately confirmed plans to join the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle competition nearly six months after Rheinmetall's U.S. subsidiary unveiled teaming partners in its pursuit of the OMFV program.

American Rheinmetall Vehicles initially named Raytheon Technologies and Textron Systems as members of Team Lynx in October and recently added L3Harris Technologies to the group.

BAE will work with Elbit Systems of America to design a system for the Bradley replacement effort, the report noted.

The Army canceled the solicitation for the OMFV prototyping phase in January 2020, reopened the competition the following month and issued a final request for proposals for the concept design phase in December.